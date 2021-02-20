NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman & First-Rounder

Acquiring Vucevic Could Be A 'No-Brainer' For Golden State

As proposed by Bailey, the Warriors could acquire Vucevic by sending small forward Kelly Oubre Jr., rookie center James Wiseman, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Magic. He opined that such a move looks like a "no-brainer" for the organization, given how they have been a "much worse" team with Wiseman on the floor and how Oubre has yet to fully recover from a poor start to the 2020-21 season.

"[Oubre] hasn't been as bad as his numbers suggest (he may never recover from the horrid start), but Vucevic is an upgrade in terms of talent and style," Bailey continued. "The latter has embraced the trend of bigs who rack up assists, and ball movement is critical in [Warriors head coach] Steve Kerr's system."