NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman & First-Rounder

With a 16-14 record, the Golden State Warriors are at eighth place in the Western Conference and arguably looking like favorites to return to the postseason after finishing with the NBA's worst record in the 2019-20 campaign. While making such a deal might not immediately transform the Warriors back into the team that won three championships in the 2010s, a recent article from Bleacher Report suggested that the club could have a "puncher's chance" of advancing to the second round in the playoffs if they acquire Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic.