German Model Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Thong

Deborah Tramitz returned to her Instagram page on Friday, February 19. She shared a sizzling new update that highlighted her incredibly fit figure. The eye-popping photo showed the German model in an ultra-revealing lingerie set that was hard to ignore.

The blond bombshell regularly updates her social media account with titillating pictures of herself in skimpy tops, bikinis, and various outfits, which keeps her online audience engaged with her saucy content and coming back for more. Check out her latest look below.