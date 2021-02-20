Trending Stories
February 20, 2021
German Model Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Thong
Deborah Tramitz wears a silk robe and black lingerie in the picture.
Instagram | Deborah Tramitz
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Deborah Tramitz returned to her Instagram page on Friday, February 19. She shared a sizzling new update that highlighted her incredibly fit figure. The eye-popping photo showed the German model in an ultra-revealing lingerie set that was hard to ignore.

The blond bombshell regularly updates her social media account with titillating pictures of herself in skimpy tops, bikinis, and various outfits, which keeps her online audience engaged with her saucy content and coming back for more. Check out her latest look below.

Too Sexy To Handle
Deborah Tramitz wears a black bikini while standing in the shoreline.
Instagram | Deborah Tramitz

The 28-year-old influencer flaunted her curves in a tantalizing underwear set. She appeared to have worn a purple bra-and-panty combo with intricate lace detailing along the edges. Her stance made it difficult to see her entire top. From what was visible, the brassiere displayed a tiny hint of her sideboob in the snap.

The matching bottoms she wore were even more revealing. The fit was just right and snug that it formed onto her slender figure like a glove. The thong design exposed her round buns, and fans couldn’t be happier with the view.

Eternal Love For Travel
Deborah Tramitz wears an orange crop top and light blue jeans in the pic.
Instagram | Deborah Tramitz

In the photo, Deborah could be seen on a balcony in nothing but her intimates. According to the geotag, she was in the Dominican Republic. The model has always been a wanderer. She loves going to old and new places for work or leisure.

The place was surrounded by palm trees and other various plants. She posed by placing her hands on the handrail while gazing at the picturesque views. The babe stood with her heels raised, which made her look taller in the pic.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!
Deborah Tramitz wears an animal-print bikini and white sneakers in the photo.
Instagram | Deborah Tramitz

For the occasion, Deborah wore two bracelets as her accessories. Her nails were short, and they looked like they were painted with a light polish. The stunner left her long blond hair down as she opted for a straight hairstyle. She let the long strands cascade down her back, with the ends reaching her hips.

Deborah tagged several Instagram pages in the picture, including notable internet personalities.

The photographer was not revealed. However, her doting husband usually travels with her, as seen in her stories.

Fans Adore The Sizzling Update
Deborah Tramitz wears purple lingerie while posing on a balcony.
Instagram | Deborah Tramitz

Deborah asked her followers a question in the caption of the post. She enquired whether they liked the “palm trees” just like she did. She also revealed that the picture was an “old pic” from a hashtag that she added.

Since going live on the social media site, the latest addition to her feed quickly gained more than 33,900 likes and over 480 comments. Users of the app gushed over her cheeky display and told her how hot she looked. Other supporters struggled with how to express their thoughts about the photo, opting to drop emoji instead.

