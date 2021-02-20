Angeline Varona Shows Off Her ‘Gains’ In An Animal-Print Bikini In New Video

She Loves To Record Her Progress

The place looked like a hotel room. Longtime followers of the influencer know that Angeline enjoys traveling, and most of the time, she visits tropical places, as seen in many of her uploads on social media.

She took the smoking-hot reel inside a well-lit room. She stood in front of a full-body mirror in nothing but her swimwear. The babe held her phone in her left hand while she struck several poses, filming herself.

At first, she flaunted the front side of her body. Then she turned around to showcase her perky buns and how they grew from working out. She gazed into the screen the whole time, smiling and feeling proud.