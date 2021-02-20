Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace praised President Joe Biden on Friday for staying on message and not making embarrassing verbal "gaffes."

Per The Hill, during an appearance on America’s Newsroom, Wallace opined that Biden has come across as disciplined and competent.

"You know we, all those of us who have covered Joe Biden for a while, know that, you know, he gets, he makes gaffes. He says things he doesn't want to, goes down various paths. That hasn't been much of that under President Biden," the veteran anchor said.