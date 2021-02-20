Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

Actress and singer Hilary Duff surprised her 16.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post -- a series of photos and videos in which she showed all the details of her newest hair color. While many fans will know her best with her girl-next-door blond tresses, Hilary is no stranger to coloring her hair all different hues — and she went bold with her latest choice.

The change in her look was courtesy of hairstylists Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee, whose Instagram pages she tagged in the caption to show them some love.