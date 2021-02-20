Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 20, 2021
Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post
Hilary Duff looks gorgeous on the red carpet.
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Actress and singer Hilary Duff surprised her 16.4 million Instagram followers with her most recent post -- a series of photos and videos in which she showed all the details of her newest hair color. While many fans will know her best with her girl-next-door blond tresses, Hilary is no stranger to coloring her hair all different hues — and she went bold with her latest choice.

The change in her look was courtesy of hairstylists Riawna Capri and  Nikki Lee, whose Instagram pages she tagged in the caption to show them some love. 

Blond Bombshell
Hilary Duff looks stunning in nothing but red lipstick.
Instagram | Hilary Duff

In the first slide, Hilary treated her audience to a snap of her styled tresses, which were a pale blue shade that looked stunning against her flawless skin. She wore a pale pink knit sweatshirt that paired perfectly with her new hair hue, giving her a pastel princess vibe.

She mentioned in the caption of the post that the change was a bit of an impromptu decision, and that her hairstylists must "love [her] a lot" in order to put up with her style whims. 

New Blue 'Do
Hilary Duff debuts her new blue hair color.
Instagram | Hilary Duff

In the second slide, she showed off her new hair in action, turning her head to the side and flashing a smile at the camera. She also clarified that the new tresses weren't some type of hint about the gender of her baby-to-be — the pregnant mama hasn't yet revealed whether she'll be having a girl or a boy to join her children, son Luca and daughter Banks. 

A few glimpses of her chic space were also visible in the video clip, giving her fans a peek into her home.

Family Time
Hilary Duff takes a snap with her son Luca and husband Matthew Koma.
Instagram | Hilary Duff

For the third slide in the series of snaps, Hilary shared a sweet family shot that featured her husband Matthew Koma and her son Luca. She wore a cozy-looking tie-dye sweatshirt for the snap, and the rest of her family was also dressed in casual attire.

Hilary couldn't help but take another shot for her fourth slide, showing off some hoop earrings as well as her blue tresses in darker lighting.  She even gave her followers a glimpse into what the new shade looked like when it was damp.

Playful And Pensive
Hilary Duff sits in front of a laptop with glasses on.
Instagram | Hilary Duff

She finished off the series of snaps and videos highlighting her new look with a short clip taken while the coloring process was still happening. Two sets of hands were tending to her tresses as she sat in a smock, her transformation underway.

Her fans absolutely loved the new style, and the post racked up over 304,000 likes within just one hour of going live -- including one from actress Busy Philipps -- as well as 1,964 comments from her audience in the same brief time span.

Latest Headlines

Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

February 19, 2021

Emme Rylan Shares Big Life Update & 'General Hospital' Fans Are Hopeful For Lulu's Return

February 19, 2021

World Has Nine Years To Avert Climate Catastrophe, John Kerry Warns 

February 19, 2021

Rachel Cook Flaunts Feminine Figure In Lacy Bra And Leather Pants

February 19, 2021

'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers Bombshell: Kyle Comes Clean

February 19, 2021

Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Bikini

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.