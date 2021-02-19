Poll: Most Americans View QAnon Unfavorably, Concerned About Domestic Terrorism

QAnon, a web of far-right conspiracy theories centered around the absurd claim that former President Donald Trump is secretly fighting a global cabal of child-trafficking Satanists, does not seem to be very popular with the American people.

According to a new poll from Navigator Research -- which was conducted from February 11 to 15 on 1,005 registered voters -- most Americans view the QAnon movement unfavorably, seem to associate it with domestic terrorism and want the federal government to crack down on extremist groups more aggressively.

