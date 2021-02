Actress Emme Rylan left "General Hospital" a few months ago, but she didn't depart by choice. She admitted this wasn't something she'd initiated, but she's said she'd love the opportunity to return. Now, a Friday afternoon Instagram post has her fans wondering if that might actually happen.

The new Instagram post consisted of a selfie that Emme took of herself and it included a short caption. The photo showed the actress wearing a baseball cap over her blond tresses.