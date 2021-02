Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry warned Friday that the world has only nine years left to limit global warming and avert a climate catastrophe.

Speaking with CBS News' Ben Tracy, Kerry noted the clock is ticking and said that experts have long warned about increasing temperatures.

"Well, the scientists told us three years ago we had 12 years to avert the worst consequences of climate crisis. We are now three years gone, so we have nine years left," he stated.