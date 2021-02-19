Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Bikini
Halsey sucks a lollipop in the car
Halsey | Instagram
Music
Stacy Carey

Singer Halsey is expecting her first child in a few months and pregnancy certainly looks good on her. The "You Should Be Sad" singer shared a lengthy caption and handful of photos via her Instagram page on Thursday that her fans simply adored.

The Instagram post consisted of five photos. Two of them were of food, perhaps signaling that she's had some cravings or a significant appetite as her pregnancy has progressed. One shot was of a bag of Banana Split Dippin' Dots, while another was a plate of her dinner.

Halsey Opens Up About Her Body Changing
Halsey snaps a selfie
Halsey | Instagram

The first photo that Halsey shared seemed to be a selfie. She sat on a lounge chair outdoors at the beach and wore a bucket hat over her short hair.

The 26-year-old singer looked rather solemn as she snapped the shot. A necklace of colorful beads rested on her chest and she had small gold hoop earrings in her ears. Her freckles dotted her naturally beautiful face.

In her caption, Halsey noted that the days felt both as if they were very long and going very fast.

The Singer's Baby Bump Looks Prominent
Halsey wears a bikini in the sun
Halsey | Instagram

The middle photo of Halsey's set of snapshots showed her in a bikini. The camera was down below her and the bright sunshine added a cool effect to the picture.

The singer kept the hat on her head and rested her hands on her upper thighs. The floral bikini bottoms rested low on her belly, showing off a simple tattoo of "BABY" just above the waistband.

The top hinted at Halsey's busty assets and her baby bump was impossible to miss.

She Says It's 'Strange' To Watch The Pregnancy Changes
Halsey snaps a photo with her dog
Halsey | Instagram

In her caption, Halsey opened up about some of the expectations she'd had going into this pregnancy. 

"It's strange to watch yourself change so quickly. I thought pregnancy would give me very strong, binary feelings about 'womanhood' but truly it has leveled my perception of gender entirely," she wrote.

Halsey noted that she was reading a lot of books, sleeping, and cooking frequently. She also detailed that she missed her family as well as her fans.

Halsey Feels That Pregnancy Is 'Grand'
Halsey takes a serious selfie
Halsey | Instagram

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all. Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts," she added. 

In about 18 hours, about 2.25 million of Halsey's fans had liked the post.  In addition,  around 7,300 comments poured in from the singer's ardent admirers. 

Halsey revealed her pregnancy in late January, noting that it was a surprise for her fans. As Us Weekly previously noted, the baby's father is composer and screenwriter Alev Aydin.

