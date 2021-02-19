Halsey Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Floral Bikini

Singer Halsey is expecting her first child in a few months and pregnancy certainly looks good on her. The "You Should Be Sad" singer shared a lengthy caption and handful of photos via her Instagram page on Thursday that her fans simply adored.

The Instagram post consisted of five photos. Two of them were of food, perhaps signaling that she's had some cravings or a significant appetite as her pregnancy has progressed. One shot was of a bag of Banana Split Dippin' Dots, while another was a plate of her dinner.