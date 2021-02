Bombshell new The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kyle ends up coming clean to Summer about the possibility that he has a son with the wife of business mogul Ashland Locke. The shocking revelation may leave Summer running away from her boyfriend yet again. Kyle also has to worry about a vengeful businessman trying to harm everyone he loves.

Actor Michael Mealor recently discussed his on-screen alter ego's dilemma with Soap Opera Digest. He revealed what Kyle is thinking right now.