Candice Swanepoel thrilled many of her 15 million Instagram followers Thursday, February 18, when she shared a smoldering new post. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to the popular photo-sharing platform to upload a picture that saw her showing off her sensuality — in addition to her enviable body.

The South African beauty had on a pair of bikini bottoms and a crop top that bared her midriff as she struck a powerful pose amid lush vegetation in a gorgeous tropical location.