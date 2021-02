During Monday's episode of "General Hospital," spoilers detail that Nikolas and Ava will try to move forward with their Valentine's Day celebration. They were perplexed by the unsettling gift she mysteriously received, and there's more to come with this.

As Nikolas and Ava started out their romantic dinner, a gift for her was brought to the table. Naturally, she thought this was surely from her husband. However, the couple quickly learned it was something else entirely.