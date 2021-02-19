Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Donald Trump Could Still Be Disqualified From Further Office, Journalist Says
Donald Trump
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis
Donald Trump
Tyler MacDonald

In a Friday piece for The Nation, journalist John Nichols argued that Donald Trump could still be barred from seeking public office in the future using the 14th Amendment. In particular, he pointed to historian Eric Foner's comments about the possibility amid pressure on Congress to take action.

According to Foner, Congress could invoke Section Three of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment with a simple majority.

“This can be invoked against anyone who has ever taken an oath to support the Constitution, including the president."

The Process Is Allegedly Simpler Than Impeachment
Donald Trump speaks to an audience as President of the United States.
Gettyimages | Pool

Trump was already impeached for inciting insurrection on January 6 and later acquitted by the Senate. But according to Foner, the process of barring Trump from further office would be much simpler.

“It’s much simpler than impeachment. It is not a judicial proceeding. It’s a political proceeding. It doesn’t involve lawyers or trials. It is simply about qualification for office. You could have one afternoon of debate and a vote.”

Representative Jamie Raskin, a former constitutional law professor, has also voiced support for invoking Section Three against the former president.

Most Americans Support The Proposal
Doanld Trump speaks to reporters off camera.
Gettyimages | Drew Angerer

According to FiveThirtyEight, more Americans supported barring Trump from office than they did convicting him before the impeachment trial began.

In particular, the publication claimed that 55 percent of Americans supported disqualifying Trump from holding future political office at the time. The finding allegedly came from an average of 13 polls from the pollster and reportedly held true across both Democrats and Republicans.

Conversely, the publication claimed that recent polls at the time showed that approximately 50 percent of Americans support convicting the real estate mogul.

Democratic Lawmakers Are Facing Pressure To Begin The Process
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks at an event.
Shutterstock | 64736

More than a dozen groups linked to accountability issues penned a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday and urged him to call on Congress to invoke the 14th Amendment and begin the previously mentioned process.

"While the tool lay largely dormant for over a century, so too did insurrectionist threats," the letter read. 

"Text and history now compel this Congress to exhaust its constitutional options for addressing the events leading up to and on January 6th."

According to the letter, failing to engage in the process will increase the likelihood of the continuation and escalation of dangerous behavior akin to the Capitol riot.

Democrats Previously Eyed The 14th Amendment
Donald Trump speaks at the Stop the Steal rally before the Capitol riot.
Gettyimages | Tasos Katopodis

Democrats previously considered invoking the 14th amendment against Trump. As The Inquisitr reported, Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut — a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee — previously suggested that the process could be used against Trump for his alleged incitement of the storming of the Capitol. Elsewhere, Sen. Chris Murphy expressed openness to the possibility but noted that it should be considered separate from the process of impeachment.

At the time, Schumer also appeared to signal support for invoking the 14th Amendment.

