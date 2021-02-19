Donald Trump Could Still Be Disqualified From Further Office, Journalist Says

In a Friday piece for The Nation, journalist John Nichols argued that Donald Trump could still be barred from seeking public office in the future using the 14th Amendment. In particular, he pointed to historian Eric Foner's comments about the possibility amid pressure on Congress to take action.

According to Foner, Congress could invoke Section Three of the U.S. Constitution's 14th Amendment with a simple majority.

“This can be invoked against anyone who has ever taken an oath to support the Constitution, including the president."