Abby Lee Miller has congratulated JoJo Siwa for coming out. She expressed her joy to Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm very proud, I'm very proud," Abby said of JoJo's Instagram statement on February 8 where she shared the news that she had a girlfriend.

Abby was asked if she thought it was hard for the 17-year-old to hide her sexuality in the public eye. In response, Abby Lee said she didn't think that JoJo hid anything.

She added of her former student, "I think maybe she just didn't know."