Spoilers For Friday's 'General Hospital': It's Valentine's Day In Port Charles, But It's Not All About The Romance

"General Hospital" spoilers for Friday's episode detail that people throughout Port Charles will be celebrating Valentine's Day. The city has been filled with plenty of heartbreak and drama in recent days, but for most people, this will be a moment to embrace romance and happiness.
The "General Hospital" preview shared via Twitter reveals some tidbits regarding what's ahead. It appears that Franco and Elizabeth will be ready for a fun evening out. This comes after plenty of worries over his escalating medical crisis.