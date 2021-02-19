Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick got the wedding redo she wanted for one year as the series wraps up its latest season of episodes.

Following her 2019 wedding day disaster, Angelina has wished for the chance do the day again with a better outcome.

After Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi and Deena Cortese toasted the bride in a manner she did not find funny, the cast became splintered. Words were said on social media.

Angelina stoked the fire against her pals online and in retaliation, Jenni and Deena vowed to never speak to her again. Nicole quit the show, citing her need to be with her family and away from what had become a drama-filled environment.