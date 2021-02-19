Nicky Gile Sizzles In A Red String Bikini During Miami Getaway

Nicky Gile shared another sexy bikini photo with her fans while enjoying her recent getaway in Florida. On Wednesday, the American model took to her Instagram page to flaunt her killer body in a tiny two-piece swimsuit that could hardly contain her curves.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native is currently living in Los Angeles, California. However, she has been spending a lot of time in Miami as of late. Since then, she has been exploring the city’s gems, such as the lovely beaches and go-to places. Check out her tantalizing picture below.