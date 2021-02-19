Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Nicky Gile Sizzles In A Red String Bikini During Miami Getaway
Nicky Gile wears an orange bikini in a mirror selfie.
Instagram | Nicky Gile
Alisan Duran

Nicky Gile shared another sexy bikini photo with her fans while enjoying her recent getaway in Florida. On Wednesday, the American model took to her Instagram page to flaunt her killer body in a tiny two-piece swimsuit that could hardly contain her curves.

The 27-year-old New Jersey native is currently living in Los Angeles, California. However, she has been spending a lot of time in Miami as of late. Since then, she has been exploring the city’s gems, such as the lovely beaches and go-to places. Check out her tantalizing picture below.

She Loves Flaunting Her Body On The Internet
Nicky Gile wears a scanty pink bikini in the picture.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured in Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a five-star hotel.

She posed on a balcony of a building. The babe sat on an elevated area that was near the glass railing. She leaned back on the glass and placed her hands on the handrail to support her body. Her pose looked dangerous, but she looked calm and composed.

The views behind her were amazing. The ocean was seen at a distance, as well as the coconut trees and various plants. A lounge area was also visible below her location.

Looking Like A Total Smokeshow
Nicky Gile rocks a light pink bikini and flaunts her perky booty in the picture.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

The influencer wore a bikini top that featured a classic triangle cut, with a plunging neckline that flaunted her cleavage. As the cups were too tiny for her shapely bust, a generous amount of her sideboob was on display. Spaghetti straps kept the piece in place.

Nicky sported the matching thong that was just as revealing as the top. It had a low-cut front that gave attention to her flat tummy. Thin strings formed the waistband, and it clung to her midsection, emphasizing her hips. The high-cut design left plenty of skin exposed.

Living The Life In Miami
Nicky Gile wears a black swimsuit and rides a jetski.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

Nicky has been in and out of Florida for a few months now. She has been constantly sharing her daily adventures in the state on the photo-sharing app. The hottie also has friends in Miami, and most of them are also influencers like herself.

Nicky opted to wear her favorite gold necklace with a small Chanel pendant as her only accessory. She sported an animal-print bucket hat, which covered most of her facial features in the image.

She wore her blond locks down and went with a straight hairstyle.

The Woman In Red
Nicky Gile wears an outrageously tiny red bikini and poses on the balcony.
Instagram | Nicky Gile

Nicky revealed that her bathing suit was from a brand called Tiger Mist. She added a tag for the retailer in the picture. She tagged two more Instagram accounts, and one of which belongs to her friend, Brittany.

As of publishing, the sizzling share earned more than 22,100 likes. It also received over 530 notes from her fans and friends. She wrote a question for her followers in the caption of the post.

"All views with you are wonderful," an admirer answered her query.

"Can't go wrong with the view of you," another social media user wrote.

