Sophia Stallone, the 24-year-old daughter of action movie icon Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin, set the comments section of her latest Instagram share on fire by proving that she inherited her mother's incredible figure.

In fact, the fire emoji was a popular response to the two bikini photos that she posted to the social media platform on Thursday, February 18. She was joined by a companion who also attracted a lot of attention, her adorable pet pooch Buster. The pair's pics below proved to be popular, amassing over 80,000 likes in less than 24 hours.