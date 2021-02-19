Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Madison Woolley Gets Wet & Steamy While Rocking A Black Thong Bikini At The Beach

Instagram Models

Yaslen Clemente Rocks Two Sinfully Sexy Swimsuits In Steamy Instagram Video

Instagram Models

Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini

February 19, 2021
Sylvester Stallone's Daughter, Sophia, Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Bikini While Lying In The Shade
Sylvester Stallone and his daughter Sophia smile.
Gettyimages | Leon Bennett
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

Sophia Stallone, the 24-year-old daughter of action movie icon Sylvester Stallone and model Jennifer Flavin, set the comments section of her latest Instagram share on fire by proving that she inherited her mother's incredible figure. 

In fact, the fire emoji was a popular response to the two bikini photos that she posted to the social media platform on Thursday, February 18. She was joined by a companion who also attracted a lot of attention, her adorable pet pooch Buster. The pair's pics below proved to be popular, amassing over 80,000 likes in less than 24 hours. 

Sophia Has It Made In The Shade
Sophia Stallone in a blue minidress
Gettyimages | Matt Winkelmeyer

Sophia might not be quite as famous as her dear old dad, but she has a robust following of over 1.4 million adoring fans on Instagram. That's more than enough to boast being a social media influencer, and her enviable life provides plenty of photo fodder. 

Her latest set of snapshots was proof that she has it made in the shade. She was pictured stretched out on a towel in a grassy area underneath a row of palm trees. The tall tropical vegetation protected her from the sun, which could be seen peeking through the tree's long fronds.  

Sophia Slays In A Cheeky Swimsuit
Sophia Stallone in a blue bikini
Instagram | Sophia Stallone

The bathing suit included a string top that tied around the back and neck. Her bottoms boasted string sides with no ties. The lower half of her look had a cheeky cut with a bunched up seat that showcased her peachy derriere. 

She was lying on her stomach, so the curves of her backside were on full display. Her long, slender legs were stretched out behind her. She wore her blond hair partially pulled back, allowing some of it to spill down in front her chest. 

Keep scrolling to see Sophia in a burgundy bikini!

Sofia's Canine Companion Gets Comfortable While She Reveals A Hobby
Sophia Stallone in a ribbed green bikini top
Sophia Stallone | Instagram

Sophia was propped up on her elbows, which made the perfect little alcove for her fluffy dog to stretch out in. Buster looked a bit wiped out with his head resting on the ground. 

In her first photo, Sophia was looking down at a hefty book that was lying in the grass. The second shot saw her reaching toward it as if she were about to start reading. In a previous Instagram post, she described reading as her "happy place," and she recommended the leisurely hobby to those who are suffering from anxiety. 

"It’s a great form of escapism and exposes us to new ideas," she wrote. "If quarantine has you still feeling anxious, definitely pick up a book."

Sophia Gets Showered With Praise 
Sylvester Stallone with daughters Sistine, Scarlet, and Sophia and wife Jennifer Flavin pose on the red carpet in formal wear
Gettyimages | Mark Davis

Sophia's followers loved getting to see her enjoy some leisurely time with Buster on a warm and sunny day, but the nice weather made some of them a bit envious.

"You know anywhere else there would be an accident, cause everyone would be staring at her and not paying attention," read one response to her post.

"Jealous it's cold out side where I'm at," another fan wrote. 

"I don’t know which is luckier...Buster or the book," a third message read.

Sophia isn't just an influencer who shares gorgeous pics of herself on Instagram for her fans to gush over. As reported by Us Weekly, she and her younger sister, Sistine, 22, host their own podcast called Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone.

Latest Headlines

'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Gets A Wedding Redo

February 19, 2021

Nicky Gile Sizzles In A Red String Bikini During Miami Getaway

February 19, 2021

Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He Would Marry Her In New 'KUWTK' Teaser

February 19, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Confirm Exit From Royal Family

February 19, 2021

Yaslen Clemente Rocks Two Sinfully Sexy Swimsuits In Steamy Instagram Video

February 19, 2021

Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.