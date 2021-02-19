Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Daisey O’Donnell Sunbathes In A Sexy String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Instagram Models

Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Bombshell Body While Rocking Revealing Lingerie

February 19, 2021
Yaslen Clemente Rocks Two Sinfully Sexy Swimsuits In Steamy Instagram Video
Yaslen Clemente wears a daring pink top that flaunts her curves.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Fitness model Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 2.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent Instagram post, a sexy video clip in which she rocked two different swimsuits. The clip was set to the song "Fantasy" by Alina Baraz and Galimatias, a fact that Yaslen disclosed by including that information in the geotag.

As she mentioned in the caption of the post, the update was a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photoshoot she was involved with. She posed on a white balcony area with a breathtaking ocean view, and the sun shone down on her sculpted figure as she flaunted her curves.

Sexy Selfies Galore
Yaslen Clemente takes a close-up snap to thrill her Instagram followers.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

The swimsuits Yaslen wore in the clip were both from her own brand, Bikinis By Yas. When the video began, she rocked a cream-colored bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette and a few eye-catching details.

The top was strapless, with a skimpy piece of fabric stretching over her ample assets. She had a hint of cleavage on display, as well as a serious amount of underboob visible in the daring swimwear.  The piece had a ruffled detail along the top that drew even more attention to her chest, as well as a piece of fabric dangling near her cleavage that fluttered in the wind.

Red Hot
Yaslen Clemente wears a tiny red bikini.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

The bottoms were equally skimpy, consisting of little more than a triangular piece of fabric that covered the bare minimum and two thin straps which stretched high over her hips. They also featured a ruffled embellishment that added a feminine flair to the two-piece, and the high-cut style showed off her flat stomach while also accentuating her sculpted legs.

Her blond locks were styled in a middle part, with the silky tresses tumbling down her chest in soft waves, extending just beyond her collar bones. 

Buxom Curves In Distressed Jeans
Yaslen Clemente goes topless in just a pair of distressed jeans.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

The video then cut to Yaslen wearing a hot pink one-piece that still managed to show off a serious amount of skin. The hot pink hue looked gorgeous against Yaslen's sun-kissed complexion, and the garment had a plunging neckline that dipped to just below her belly button.

Thin straps criss-crossed her cleavage and stomach, adding a sultry peek-a-boo vibe to the swimsuit. She switched up her poses as the camera snapped away, raising her arms and positioning them in different ways while casting sultry glances at the camera.

Showing Off Her Sculpted Physique
Yaslen Clemente spreads her legs in tight leggings and a sports bra at the gym.
Instagram | Yaslen Clemente

Yaslen's followers couldn't get enough of the steamy share, one of many videos that she has posted on Instagram. The post racked up over 22,500 likes within 19 hours of going live. It also received 258 comments from her eager audience.

"Wow," one fan wrote simply, followed by a long string of flame emoji.

"What a babe," another follower chimed in.

"Absolutely gorgeous," a third fan remarked, captivated by Yaslen's flawless physique. 

Whether she shares a series of snaps or a video clip, her Instagram followers just can't seem to get enough of her bombshell body.

Latest Headlines

Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini

February 19, 2021

Madison Woolley Gets Wet & Steamy While Rocking A Black Thong Bikini At The Beach

February 19, 2021

Jon Bon Jovi Shares Never-Before-Seen Family Pics For 'Story Of Love' Music Video

February 19, 2021

NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be Traded To Raptors For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster

February 19, 2021

Why Cameron Diaz Has No Interest In Acting Anytime Soon

February 19, 2021

Daisey O’Donnell Sunbathes In A Sexy String Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.