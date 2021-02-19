Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He Would Marry Her In New 'KUWTK' Teaser

In a new trailer for the final season of E! Entertainment's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick tells the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, that he would marry her "right now.'

This surprise admission came after Kourtney's sisters Khloe and Kim told their older sister they would love to see her reunite with her former love and the father of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott continues to spend time with the famous clan and will always be connected to them through his children with Kourtney.