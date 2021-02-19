Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He Would Marry Her In New 'KUWTK' Teaser
The cast of E! Entertainment's Keeping up with the Kardashians
E! Entertainment
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

In a new trailer for the final season of E! Entertainment's Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Scott Disick tells the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, that he would marry her "right now.' 

This surprise admission came after Kourtney's sisters Khloe and Kim told their older sister they would love to see her reunite with her former love and the father of Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Scott continues to spend time with the famous clan and will always be connected to them through his children with Kourtney.

'What's The Harm In Trying?' 
Giphy | E!

Khloe expressed her concern that if Scott moved on with another woman it would ultimately upset her sister. "If he fully moves on, like has a baby, does that, she's going to freak out," Khloe said in the clip. 

"What's the harm in trying? The worst that can happen is they're like, 'You know what? We don't vibe with this,'" she remarked.

Kim revealed that she came over to Kourtney's house and saw her sister and Scott asleep together on the couch. She said "I came over here in the morning a few days ago and I saw Kourtney and Scott asleep together on the couch. They were like separate, they weren't spooning."

Kourtney & Her Family Are Saying Goodbye To E!
Kourtney Kardashian looks up at the sky.
Wikimedia

A video shared by family matriarch Kris Jenner on her Instagram page showed a series of retro clips of the clan where Scott made the aforementioned statement.

Past clips were interwoven with current videos in a trailer that celebrates the long history of the Kardashian clan on the entertainment network. 

Kim says at the beginning of the clip that she didn't even think the clan would get to season two. Scott smiled at Kourtney as he lifted her onto the kitchen counter.

 

Fans Wish Kourtney & Scott Would Reunite
Kourtney and Kim Kardashian pose together on a red carpet.
Shutterstock | Lev Radin

Fans of the family shared their feelings regarding Kris' post. They are holding onto hope that the former lovers will one day reunite.

"I’ll marry you right now” I’m SCREAMING," wrote one follower.

"Please don’t tell me there only like 8 episodes," penned a second viewer.

"This is so messed up they are hyping Scott and Kourt. Are they really getting back together?" asked a third fan.

"I am not emotionally ready for this to be over," a follower stated of the show's 20th season.

Kourtney & Scott Have Moved On With Other People
Kourtney Kardashian wears a peach halter dress,
Shutterstock | Jaguar PS

Scott has recently been linked to Amelia Hamlin, daughter of actor Harry Hamlin and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, since the end of 2020. Kourtney became Instagram official with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker on Valentine's Day in a post seen here

Reportedly Kourtney and Travis are longtime friends who live on the same block. A source told Entertainment Tonight that "things are super easy between them because they know each other so well and just click and get one another," said the source.

 

