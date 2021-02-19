Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Confirm Exit From Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have confirmed their exit as working members of the royal family. The couple, who were under a review period set forth by Queen Elizabeth since January 2020, have chosen to step back from their duties.

NBC News reported on a statement from Buckingham Palace which read: "The honorary military appointments and royal patronages held by the Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty."

These appointments will be redistributed among other working members of the royal family. It has not yet been announced who will take on the workload carried by Harry and Meghan.