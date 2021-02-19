Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be Traded To Raptors For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster
Andre Drummond handling the ball while being guarded by Bam Adebayo
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves
Basketball
JB Baruelo

A month before the 2021 trade deadline, rumors surrounding veteran center Andre Drummond and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers have started to heat up. After saying earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season that they intended to keep him on their roster long-term, the Cavaliers have recently decided to stop playing Drummond and begin listening to offers for him on the trade market. Though a deal involving the All-Star center is yet to materialize, several teams have already been linked to Drummond, including the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto's Best Offer For Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond pointing one of his teammates
Gettyimages | Jason Miller

In a recent article,  Kriel Ibarrola of ClutchPoints talked about the best trade the Raptors could make to acquire Drummond from the Cavaliers before the 2021 trade deadline. Bringing a player of his caliber to Toronto wouldn't require the Raptors to pay a king's ransom, but they would still need to send some valuable assets to Cleveland in order to convince them to engage in a blockbuster deal. For Ibarrola, the best package that the Raptors could offer to the Cavaliers is the one that includes Aron Baynes, Norman Powell, Terence Davis,  and Patrick McCaw.

Why The Trade Make Sense For The Cavaliers
Andre Drummond on his way to the bench
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

The main reason why the Cavaliers wanted to move Drummond is to give more playing time to Jarrett Allen, whom they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in the four-team blockbuster deal involving James Harden. The proposed trade deal wouldn't only help them accomplish that goal,  but it would also enable them to add four fresh faces to their roster.

"While the Cavs would also likely want future draft picks for Drummond’s services, this four-player haul is actually not a bad return for them from the Raptors," Ibarrola wrote. "Baynes gives them a decent backup center for Jarett Allen, while Powell is a two-way Raptors asset that could bolster their wings. Davis and McCaw are fillers to make the salaries match, but they can also give some valuable minutes for a Cavs team in need of able-bodies."

Andre Drummond Could Make Raptors More Competitive
Andre Drummond driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

The potential acquisition of Drummond may not be enough to put the Raptors in the same conversation as Eastern Conference powerhouse teams like the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers, but it would undoubtedly make them a better team on both ends of the floor. Though he's yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, Drummond would be an upgrade over Baynes at the Raptors' starting center position.

He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he's averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Being Traded To Raptors Would Be Beneficial For Andre Drummond
Andre Drummond moving back to defend
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

Though he has soken positively about his brief stint in Cleveland, Drummond would definitely love the idea of taking his talent to the Raptors. Joining forces with Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam wouldn't only give him the opportunity to compete in the playoffs, but also a realistic chance of contending for the NBA title. Also, playing for a legitimate playoff contender could help him increase his value before hits the free agency market. If he plays well with the Raptors, several teams will surely be lining up to give him a decent contract in the 2021 offseason.

