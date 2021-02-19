NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be Traded To Raptors For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster

A month before the 2021 trade deadline, rumors surrounding veteran center Andre Drummond and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers have started to heat up. After saying earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season that they intended to keep him on their roster long-term, the Cavaliers have recently decided to stop playing Drummond and begin listening to offers for him on the trade market. Though a deal involving the All-Star center is yet to materialize, several teams have already been linked to Drummond, including the Toronto Raptors.