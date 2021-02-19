NBA Rumors: Andre Drummond Could Be Traded To Raptors For Four Players In Proposed Blockbuster

Why The Trade Make Sense For The Cavaliers

The main reason why the Cavaliers wanted to move Drummond is to give more playing time to Jarrett Allen, whom they acquired from the Brooklyn Nets in the four-team blockbuster deal involving James Harden. The proposed trade deal wouldn't only help them accomplish that goal, but it would also enable them to add four fresh faces to their roster.

"While the Cavs would also likely want future draft picks for Drummond’s services, this four-player haul is actually not a bad return for them from the Raptors," Ibarrola wrote. "Baynes gives them a decent backup center for Jarett Allen, while Powell is a two-way Raptors asset that could bolster their wings. Davis and McCaw are fillers to make the salaries match, but they can also give some valuable minutes for a Cavs team in need of able-bodies."