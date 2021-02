What Is 'The Story Of Love' About?

In the video, Jon is seen in a large, brightly lit home. He is surrounded by photographs of his family. These include images of his children Stephanie, Jesse, Jacob, and Romeo. Also in the montage are his wife Dorothea and parents Carol and John Sr.

Absorbed in the memories of watching his children grow, Jon sings and watches his family history play out via home videos which appear in the reflections of nearby windows and mirrors.

Jon is surrounded by packing boxes that contain sentimental items such as a football, a graduation cap and gown, trophies, teddy bears and toy cars.