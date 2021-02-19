Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado frequently thrills her 2 million Instagram followers with sexy bikini snaps, and her latest post was no different. The stunner shared a series of steamy pictures taken in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

She decided to go for an all-white three-piece ensemble that showcased her curves to perfection. Cindy posed in a luxurious spot overlooking a pristine beach. She stood alongside a pool area with a glass barrier around it that provided an unobstructed ocean view. The water transitioned from a turquoise hue near the shore to a deep indigo blue towards the horizon.