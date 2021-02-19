Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini
Cindy Prado lounges on the beach in a white bikini.
Instagram | Cindy Prado
Ava Bennet

Cuban bombshell Cindy Prado frequently thrills her 2 million Instagram followers with sexy bikini snaps, and her latest post was no different. The stunner shared a series of steamy pictures taken in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated.

She decided to go for an all-white three-piece ensemble that showcased her curves to perfection. Cindy posed in a luxurious spot overlooking a pristine beach. She stood alongside a pool area with a glass barrier around it that provided an unobstructed ocean view. The water transitioned from a turquoise hue near the shore to a deep indigo blue towards the horizon.

Beach Bombshell
Cindy Prado sits on a lounge chair in a sexy pink swimsuit.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Cindy's ensemble was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, and she made sure to tag the company's own Instagram page in the caption in case her followers were interested in picking up the look for themselves.

Her bikini top featured triangular cups that left a tantalizing amount of cleavage on display, as well as a hint of underboob where the cups couldn't quite contain her ample assets. A gold embellishment joined the two sides together, and thin straps stretched over her shoulders. The garment left plenty of her toned stomach on display, and the white hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Woman In White
Cindy Prado poses in a white bikini.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that consisted of little more than a triangular patch of fabric along with two straps that stretched high over her hips. They likewise were embellished with some gold details that glinted in the sunshine, and the high-cut style elongated her sculpted stems.

Cindy layered a cropped long-sleeved jacket over the bikini, adding some interest to the look. In the second image, she rested her elbows on the barrier surrounding the pool area, gazing seductively at the camera as she showed off her curves. 

Sexy & Seductive
Cindy Prado poses in a white bikini next to a luxurious pool with an ocean view.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

She was barefoot in the images, but she did add a few accessories to finish off the look. A pair of statement earrings hung from her lobes, and she also added several golden rings to glam up the look.

Her blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, blowing gently in the wind as she struck several different poses. 

For the third slide, Cindy treated her audience to a full-body view, with a picture that was taken from slightly further away. She posed in front of a set of shallow steps leading into the pool, and placed her hands beneath her jaw in a pose that highlighted her hourglass curves.

Bikini Beauty
Cindy Prado flaunts her curves in a red bikini.
Instagram | Cindy Prado

Her audience loved the series of steamy shots, and the post quickly racked up 740 comments from her followers, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

"So hot," one fan wrote, followed by a flame emoji.

"Amazing pictures you're gorgeous," another follower chimed in.

"Perfection," a third fan remarked, captivated by Cindy's beauty in the sexy share.

Whether she's spending time at the beach or simply hanging around on her balcony overlooking Miami, Cindy loves to showcase her curves in skimpy swimwear for her fans.

 

