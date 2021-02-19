Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Kate Upton Horses Around Outdoors Next To A Friend, Flashing A Radiant Smile
Kate Upton looks stunning at a red carpet event.
Gettyimages | Tristan Fewings
Celebrities
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Kate Upton thrilled her 6.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent snap, a shot in which she gave her audience a glimpse behind the scenes of her daily life. It appears that when she's not walking the red carpet looking glamorous and gorgeous, Kate loves spending some time outdoors, possibly on horseback.

She posed next to a stunning horse with a mixture of cream and brown coloring, and the duo walked along a grassy pasture. The sky above was a breathtaking shade of blue, and there were a gathering of large trees visible in the background.

Mom Life
Kate Upton gets playful, posing in a pink children's tent.
Instagram | Kate Upton

In the distance, a pen encircled by a fence held a few additional horses, although Kate only had eyes for the one she was walking through the field. In the caption of the post, she mentioned that the horse's name was Daisy, encouraging her followers to say hello to the four-legged creature.

Kate looked effortlessly stunning in a casual yet sexy outfit that accentuated her curves without clinging too tightly.

She added a burst of color with her top, a long-sleeved sweater with a v-neck that dipped low enough to show off some skin, although her tantalizing cleavage was hidden. The garment had a pink and white striped pattern, and she pushed up the sleeves to make the outfit more casual.

Horsing Around
Kate Upton enjoys the sunshine alongside a horse.
Instagram | Kate Upton

She paired the looser sweater with some form-fitting jeans that hugged every inch of her toned lower body. The dark-wash denim clung to her thighs and calves, with the bottoms ending right at her ankles. She paired them with some brown booties that added a hint of glamour to her outfit while still being practical.

Kate also placed a straw hat with a pink ribbon atop her blond locks, which tumbled down her chest in a slightly wind-swept style. A radiant smile crossed her face as she enjoyed the moment.

Pony Rides
Kate Upton and her sister Christie Upton Williams ride horses around a sandy area.
Instagram | Kate Upton

Kate placed one hand in the pocket of her jeans and rested the other on the horse's neck, getting close to the animal as they walked through the grassy area. Based on the blond beauty's Instagram page, it isn't the first time she's shown off her love of horses. 

Just a few days ago, she surprised her Instagram followers with a snap in which she posed alongside her sister, Christie Upton Williams, in a cheeky snap. The duo were both on horseback, although Kate's smaller horse meant she was much closer to the ground, her boots nearly dragging on the sand beneath them.

Birthday Girl
Kate Upton celebrates her 28th birthday with a gorgeous tiered cake.
Instagram | Kate Upton

Kate's followers loved the latest post, and it racked up more than 51,900 likes within just 16 hours of going live. Many of her fans took the opportunity to say hello to Daisy in the comments section, following the request that Kate made in the caption.

While she occasionally shares posts highlighting her work or certain projects she's involved in, Kate also frequently uses Instagram to treat her followers to peeks into her life. From gorgeous shots with her husband, professional baseball player Justin Verlander, to pictures that show her life as a mom, she's not afraid to get real with her audience.

 

