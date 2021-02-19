Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Abby Dowse Sizzles In A Sexy Blue Dress With Lace-Up Front
Abby Dowse flaunts her curves in a black lacy lingerie set.
Instagram | Abby Dowse
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized her 2.9 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sexy snap in which she rocked a daring dress. The look was from an Australian shopping brand named Thats So Fetch, and Abby made sure to tag the label's own Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption, in case any of her followers were interested in picking up the look.

She shared the photo on the Friday and referenced the day of the week in her caption, indicating to her fans that she was ready for the weekend. 

Always Serving Up Sexy Selfies
Abby Dowse wears unbuttoned denim shorts and a skimpy top.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

The photo was captured in a neutral space, and Abby was stretched out on a cozy-looking bed covered in white linens with a gathering of white pillows visible behind her. The walls of the space were in the same neutral hue, as was the nightstand. The slight hint of color in the space came from a small jar filled with dried plants in a soft yellow hue.

However, the neutral color palette of the space allowed the pale blue hue of Abby's outfit to truly pop.

A Curve-Hugging Dress With Sexy Details
Abby Dowse looks sexy in a pale blue mini dress.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Her dress had a figure-hugging fit that accentuated her curvaceous body to perfection. The neckline dipped low, revealing a hint of cleavage, and a ruffled trim along the top of the garment drew even more attention to her chest.

Super thin straps stretched over her shoulders, and the entire dress was crafted from a ruched material that highlighted her hourglass shape. The hem landed just a few inches down her thighs, leaving plenty of her sculpted stems on display. However, the most daring detail of the ensemble was the lace-up embellishment along the front, which culminated in a bow nestled right below her cleavage.

Playful & Flirtatious
Abby Dowse stretches out in bed.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

Abby finished off the look with a few accessories, including layered necklaces that draped over her chest. She added a few extra inches to her height with a pair of metallic silver stilettos, and also had in a pair of hoop earrings.

Abby's long blond locks were pulled back in a high ponytail, although she left a few strands loose to frame her flawless features. Her hair was secured with a pale blue scrunchie that matched her dress.

The pale blue of her outfit popped against her bronzed skin, and Abby rested one hand on the bed behind her while placing the other on her shapely rear.

Bikini Babe
Abby Dowse wears a tiny black bikini while immersed in a pool.
Instagram | Abby Dowse

She gazed seductively at the camera in the tantalizing snap, and her fans couldn't get enough. The post racked up more than 22,500 likes within just four hours of going live, as well as 505 comments from her eager audience.

"Unreal," one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

"Those eyes say a million words. Absolutely stunning," another chimed in, captivated by Abby's sultry expression.

The blond bombshell is no stranger to flaunting her figure on Instagram. She recently shared a snap in which she slayed in semi-sheer lingerie.

