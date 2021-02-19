Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
'DWTS' Pro Peta Murgatroyd Reacts With Delight To Husband's Performance On 'The Masked Dancer'
Maksim Chemerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd pose for phographers.
Shutterstock | D. Free
Famous Relationships
Lucille Barilla

Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd reacted with delight over husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's performance on FOX's The Masked Dancer. This is the first time in almost three years Maks has danced on television. He retired from the long-running ABC competition dance series DWTS in 2018 after 15 seasons as a pro.

Peta, who still performs on DWTS, penned a lengthy commentary where she shared her pride in Maks' performance. She added a promotional photograph from the series of her husband in disguise as The Sloth to her Instagram page.

The Sloth Is Revealed To Be Maks
Maksim Chmerkovsiy revealed his identity on "The Masked Dancer."
FOX Media

In a post seen here, Peta said she was "proud" and "overwhelmed with joy" over Maks' latest television gig. 

"Seeing you become the SLOTH was equally hysterical and intriguing and truly a highlight of 2020 for me," she shared. 

"Amidst all the chaos you found a way to bring the joy home with you. I hadn’t seen you that happy in months." 

"One of my favorite memories was seeing you watch your rehearsals videos, (endlessly over and over!) your giddiness and zest for life were so inspiring," Peta said.

 

Peta Called Maks An 'Absolute Champion'
Maksim Chmerkovskiy in costume as the Sloth on "The Masked Dancer."
FOX Media

Peta continued her praise of Maks' talent in the caption of her post. She said it was a pleasure to see his excitement over this particular project and claimed this was what her husband's soul needed. Peta added that her heart was bursting with pride for his accomplishments. 

She called her husband of three years "a star, a true entertainer, and an absolute champion."

 In the comments section of Peta's Instagram post, Maks' former DWTS colleagues complimented his performance. These included his sister-in-law Jenna Johnson, former DWTS  host Erin Andrews, and Emma Slater.

Peta & Maks Have Shared Their Love For Almost 10 Years
Maks Chemerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd get glam for an industry event.
Shutterstock | Kathy Hutchins

Peta and Maks met in 2011 while dancing together in the Broadway production of Burn the Floor. They dated for a short time before calling it quits.

 Their paths did not cross again until three years later when Peta was hired as a pro on the ABC competition series. She and Maks began dating shortly after. 

In 2015, Maks asked Peta to marry him at the close of a live performance of the show Sway. He revealed his intentions in front of the show's audience,  fellow pro dancers, and some former DWTS celebrity contestants.

 

They Share Their Love With Son Shai
Maks and Peta are all smiles at the Industry Dance Awards.
Shutterstock | Ga Fullner

In January 2017, the couple welcomed their first son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy. 

In an interview with Us Weekly, the couple revealed their son has displayed a love for dance. 

The little boy has the genetics to be a professional hoofer like his talented parents. Peta explained that Shai has tried to perform the Cha Cha and had attempted the Waltz.

She admitted that the little boy loves music and enjoys performing with his father, who has shared their sweet dance routines on his Instagram page to the delight of his fans. 

