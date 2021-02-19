Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd reacted with delight over husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy's performance on FOX's The Masked Dancer. This is the first time in almost three years Maks has danced on television. He retired from the long-running ABC competition dance series DWTS in 2018 after 15 seasons as a pro.
Peta, who still performs on DWTS, penned a lengthy commentary where she shared her pride in Maks' performance. She added a promotional photograph from the series of her husband in disguise as The Sloth to her Instagram page.