Trending Stories
Instagram Models

Niece Waidhofer Flashes Bare Backside In Booty-Less Jeans

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Yaslen Clemente Rocks Two Sinfully Sexy Swimsuits In Steamy Instagram Video

Instagram Models

Madison Woolley Gets Wet & Steamy While Rocking A Black Thong Bikini At The Beach

Instagram Models

Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini

February 19, 2021
NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant & Delon Wright Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & Draft Picks
Jerami Grant going up against Dennis Schroder
Gettyimages | Harry How
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Detroit Pistons, who currently own the worst record in the Eastern Conference, are one of the teams that are expected to be active sellers before the 2021 trade deadline. With the team heading into an inevitable rebuild, the Pistons are likely to consider trading some of their veterans in order to focus on the development of their young players for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the potential contenders that could engage in a trade negotiation with the Pistons this season is the Golden State Warriors.

The Trade
Jerami Grant & Delon Wright double-teaming Darius Garland
Gettyimages | Dave Reginek

In a recent article,  Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster trade that would enable the Warriors to acquire Jerami Grant and Delon Wright from the Pistons before the 2021 trade deadline. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins, the Minnesota Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick, and the Toronto Raptors' 2022 second-round pick to the Pistons in exchange for Grant and Wright. If the deal goes through, Patuto believes that it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Jerami Grant Provides An Upgrade At SF Over Andrew Wiggins
Andrew Wiggins driving into the basket while being guarded by Jerami Grant
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

Though it would cost them a potential lottery pick, swapping Wiggins for Grant would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. With his excellent defense and ability to space the floor, Patuto thinks that he would be the "perfect fit" alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State.

"It is no secret that the Warriors won their championships from the three-point line. This season, Steph Curry is leading the way and beginning to turn this team around. To keep up with the rest of the Western Conference, they will need to make a deal to add another star," Patuto wrote. "Jerami Grant seems like the perfect fit. He is a quality shooter from three-point range and can create his own shot in the midrange. From beyond the arc, Grant is shooting 38.4% this season."

Delon Wright Would Boost The Warriors' Second Unit
Delon Wright dribbiling the ball
Gettyimages | Rey Del Rio

Wright isn't just included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. His arrival in Golden State would allow them to improve their backcourt depth. Coach Steve Kerr could either use him as the temporary backcourt partner for Curry while Klay Thompson is recovering from an injury or as the primary backup for him or Kelly Oubre Jr. Wright could help the Warriors in terms of scoring, rebounding, playmaking, and defending the perimeter. This season, the 28-year-old shooting guard is averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The Trade Is No-Brainer For The Pistons
Andrew Wiggins calling the shots
Gettyimages | Ronald Martinez

The proposed trade deal would greatly benefit the Pistons, especially if they finally decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild. By sending Grant and Wright to Bay Area, they would be receiving a former No. 1 overall pick in Wiggins and two future draft selections. The Timberwolves' 2021 first-round pick would be an extremely valuable piece for the Pistons. With the Timberwolves' current performance, it has a strong chance of becoming a lottery pick. Meanwhile, Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in his career, but starting a new journey on a rebuilding team like the Pistons could help him return to the right path of becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Latest Headlines

Nicky Gile Sizzles In A Red String Bikini During Miami Getaway

February 19, 2021

Scott Disick Tells Kourtney Kardashian He Would Marry Her In New 'KUWTK' Teaser

February 19, 2021

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Confirm Exit From Royal Family

February 19, 2021

Yaslen Clemente Rocks Two Sinfully Sexy Swimsuits In Steamy Instagram Video

February 19, 2021

Cuban Bombshell Cindy Prado Flaunts Her Curves In A Teeny White Bikini

February 19, 2021

Madison Woolley Gets Wet & Steamy While Rocking A Black Thong Bikini At The Beach

February 19, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.