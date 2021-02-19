NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant & Delon Wright Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & Draft Picks

The Detroit Pistons, who currently own the worst record in the Eastern Conference, are one of the teams that are expected to be active sellers before the 2021 trade deadline. With the team heading into an inevitable rebuild, the Pistons are likely to consider trading some of their veterans in order to focus on the development of their young players for the remainder of the 2020-21 NBA season. One of the potential contenders that could engage in a trade negotiation with the Pistons this season is the Golden State Warriors.