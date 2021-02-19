NBA Rumors: Jerami Grant & Delon Wright Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & Draft Picks

Jerami Grant Provides An Upgrade At SF Over Andrew Wiggins

Though it would cost them a potential lottery pick, swapping Wiggins for Grant would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. With his excellent defense and ability to space the floor, Patuto thinks that he would be the "perfect fit" alongside Stephen Curry in Golden State.

"It is no secret that the Warriors won their championships from the three-point line. This season, Steph Curry is leading the way and beginning to turn this team around. To keep up with the rest of the Western Conference, they will need to make a deal to add another star," Patuto wrote. "Jerami Grant seems like the perfect fit. He is a quality shooter from three-point range and can create his own shot in the midrange. From beyond the arc, Grant is shooting 38.4% this season."