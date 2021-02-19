Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Jilissa Zoltko Shows Off Bombshell Body While Rocking Revealing Lingerie
Jilissa Zoltko takes a selfie while wearing an animal-print bikini.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Jilissa Zoltko gave her 1.2 million Instagram fans something to gaze upon when she posted two sizzling hot pictures on her account. The update was published on Thursday, February 19. In the new post, the American model showed off her gym-honed figure in a sexy underwear set that did more revealing than covering up.

Apart from her good looks, the influencer is famous for showing off her enviable physique in revealing outfits. Since becoming a social media star, she has attracted viewers from all over the globe. Just a month ago, she celebrated reaching 1 million followers on Instagram.

Not Just A Pretty Face
Jilissa Zoltko strikes a sexy pose in a colorful bikini.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa was born in Boston, Massachusetts, but moved to Florida with her family when she was a kid. She has been living in Miami ever since.  Currently, she's a student at the University of Miami Law School.

When she’s not attending modeling events or creating content, Jilissa spends her time as a legal intern at Attorney Sherry Wood Law Firm in Sarasota, Florida, as reported by Hollywood Life. It was revealed that she has worked at the firm for over five years now.

Life Of An Influencer
Jilissa Zoltko wears a white bikini and poses on a sunbed.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa is fond of flaunting her God-given assets in scanty swimwear sets and tiny outfits. As seen in most of her uploads, the 22-year-old regularly models for the online retail giant Fashion Nova. Jilissa has also modeled for Oh Polly and Lounge Underwear.

Jilissa also admitted that a life of a law student has not always been easy. In an Instagram story, she answered a question from a fan about juggling modeling and law school. She mentioned having long nights, binging coffee and crying through the years. She also gave a tip on how to create content through a schedule.

She Dates Hot Men
Jilissa Zoltko takes a selfie with boyfriend Michael Barnouin.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa was once linked to the hot The Bachelorette contestant, Tyler Cameron. According to the same publication, she was introduced to the TV personality by a friend. The alleged couple was reported to have spent quarantining together in Florida with a couple of people.

Last month, Jilissa posted a juicy IG story. She took a selfie with her new beau Michael Barnouin. She even wrote a message which says “I love you,” and added a tag for his Instagram page. The pair spent a romantic getaway in St. Barths.

She Looks Amazing In Gray
Jilissa Zoltko wears a gray underwear set and poses next to the bed for a photo.
Instagram | Jilissa Zoltko

Jilissa was snapped in a skimpy gray bra-and-panties combo that clung to her enviable curves. The bra featured padded cups that appeared tiny against her shapely chest. The plunging neckline, together with the push-up feature, displayed ample cleavage.

She wore matching undies with a waistband that sat just below her belly button. It also had high leg cuts, which displayed plenty of skin, including her curvy hips. The set was from a brand called Boux Avenue, and they boasted intricate lace detailing.

