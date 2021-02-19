Why Cameron Diaz Has No Interest In Acting Anytime Soon

Cameron Diaz is taking a prolonged leave of absence from the acting world, and she's not certain that it will ever end, as reported by People.

The 48-year-old Charlie's Angels star has captivated moviegoers for years as a charming rom-com queen with an infectious laugh, supermodel good looks, and an effervescent screen presence. Cameron last appeared in the star-studded 2014 remake of the musical Annie, and the lack of listings on her IMDb page in the following years left fans wondering if she had retired. She later confirmed that she had, opening up about her decision to walk away from the spotlight during an interview for the SiriusXM show Quarantined with Bruce.