How Elizabeth Olsen Really Feels About Finding Fame After Her Sisters

The Role Nepotism Played In Elizabeth's Acting Career

Elizabeth's star is on the rise thanks to the coveted spot the 32-year-old actress has earned on the talented roster of stars in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Meanwhile, her 34-year-old siblings have become more private over the years. It's been a decade since either Olsen twin has appeared in a movie or TV series. They initially rose to fame by jointly playing the precocious toddler Michelle Tanner on Full House and maintained a massive fan following throughout their childhood thanks to a string of successful direct-to-video films.

Elizabeth acknowledged that she thought about her sisters' life in the spotlight when forging her own path in the entertainment industry.

“Nepotism is a thing and I’m very aware of it,” she said.