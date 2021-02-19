How Elizabeth Olsen Really Feels About Finding Fame After Her Sisters

Elizabeth Olsen may be the younger sisters of two of television's biggest child stars, but she didn't exactly follow in the footsteps of twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen when pursuing a career as an actress. During an interview for the Grazia USA New York Fashion Week issue, the WandaVision star shared her feelings about nepotism and some of the choices she's had to make pertaining to how she presents herself to the world as a high-profile celebrity. She ultimately proved that fame runs in her family by distancing herself from her super-famous siblings.