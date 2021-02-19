The Miami Heat had the opportunity to land a third superstar that they could have paired with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo earlier in the 2020-21 NBA season. When All-Star shooting guard James Harden officially demanded a trade from the Houston Rockets, the Heat were rumored to be one of his preferred landing spots. Despite having the trade assets that they could use to engage in a blockbuster deal with the Rockets, the Heat let the opportunity to add "The Beard" pass and he ended up joining forces with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving on the Brooklyn Nets.