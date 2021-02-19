Tyler Herro Has Failed To Live Up To Expectations

The Heat definitely had high expectations from Herro when they decided to pass on the opportunity to acquire Harden from the Rockets. However, Saenz believes that the former No. 13 overall pick has turned into more of a burden than an asset for Miami.

"Miami believed that Herro would be more valuable on the team in his second season than being the centerpiece of a package that could’ve returned Harden – or maybe another star player," Saenz wrote. "More than a month after the Harden trade, with the Heat struggling mightily, you can’t help but wonder if Miami is second-guessing their inactivity."