Ana Paula Saenz Smolders In Red Lace Lingerie

Dubai-based influencer Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 17, to share a smoking-hot photo with her 1.4 million followers. The gorgeous Mexican model is known for showing off her fantastic figure in sexy outfits and bikinis, and the latest update did not disappoint her online audience. In the new racy snapshot, she looked fabulous and sexy in a bold-colored Lounge Underwear lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed physique. Check out the striking picture below.