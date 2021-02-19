Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Ana Paula Saenz Smolders In Red Lace Lingerie
Ana Paula Saenz gazes at the camera and took a selfie.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Dubai-based influencer Ana Paula Saenz took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 17, to share a smoking-hot photo with her 1.4 million followers. The gorgeous Mexican model is known for showing off her fantastic figure in sexy outfits and bikinis, and the latest update did not disappoint her online audience. In the new racy snapshot, she looked fabulous and sexy in a bold-colored Lounge Underwear lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her gym-honed physique. Check out the striking picture below.

Living the Life in Dubai
Ana Paula Saenz poses on the beach in Dubai with her backside directed to the camera.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Longtime followers of the fitness enthusiast know that she moved to the United Arab Emirates last year. Since then, she has been living her life in one of the world’s most sought-after cities. Her work also doubled as she has been doing photoshoots left and right.

Ana has combined work and leisure, and she never had a problem doing so. Most of the days, she spent her time poolside or at the beach. During the nighttime, she goes out for dinner in Dubai’s luxurious restaurants. Other times, she could be seen enjoying the sea on a yacht.

Showing Off Her Round Posterior
Ana Paula Saenz poses on a balcony in a red lingerie set.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Ana rocked a red bra-and-panty combo that showcased her body. The bra had cups made of semi-sheer and lace fabric. It also had a deep neckline which displayed her cleavage. She wore matching panties with a high-cut, which helped accentuate her waist and curvy hips.

In another Instagram photo, which was taken on the same day and location, the bombshell showcased her booty. She was on a balcony of a tall building, posing with her backside directed to the photographer. Viewers approved of the view, and they expressed their thoughts in the comments.

Keep Scrolling For The Photo!
Ana Paula Saenz wears a white top and films an IG story in Cancun, Mexico.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Ana uploaded a short clip to her Instagram stories, and it revealed her current location. She experienced that she was in her home country, specifically in Cancun. Some footage also showed her having a night out. People were carefree and were having fun -- a complete opposite to the rest of the world.

She did not share any details as to why she was in her motherland. Judging from her stories, she was staying in a hotel -- an indication that she may be in the country for a holiday.

Red is Her Color
Ana Paula Saenz wears a red lingerie and did a peace sign as she poses for the camera.
Instagram | Ana Paula Saenz

Ana paired the image with a short caption. While she did not tag the brand’s Instagram page, fans were well-aware that her intimates came from Lounge Underwear. The retailer’s signature logo was printed in white on the bra and panties.

The jaw-dropping share proved to be popular with her avid admirers. As of this writing, the photo received more than 65,600 likes and over 690 comments. A lot of her fans and some fellow influencers went to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Countless others decided to chime in with emoji.

