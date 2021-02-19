Ana Paula Saenz Smolders In Red Lace Lingerie

Living the Life in Dubai

Longtime followers of the fitness enthusiast know that she moved to the United Arab Emirates last year. Since then, she has been living her life in one of the world’s most sought-after cities. Her work also doubled as she has been doing photoshoots left and right.

Ana has combined work and leisure, and she never had a problem doing so. Most of the days, she spent her time poolside or at the beach. During the nighttime, she goes out for dinner in Dubai’s luxurious restaurants. Other times, she could be seen enjoying the sea on a yacht.