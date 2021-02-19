Friday's 'Y&R' Spoilers: Victoria Interrupts Billy's Valentine's Day

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 19, tease that Valentine's Day is coming to Genoa City. The episode is a few days late due to the CBS daytime drama being pre-empted during the impeachment trial in the Senate last week.

Victoria crashes Billy's Valentine's Day with Lily, and he realizes she's not happy about him dating. Elsewhere, Elena attempts to make amends to Nate after revealing she slept with Devon. Finally, Nick gets a fun surprise from Phyllis to distract him from Faith's woes.