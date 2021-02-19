Trending Stories
February 19, 2021
Friday's 'Y&R' Spoilers: Victoria Interrupts Billy's Valentine's Day
Amelia Heinle as Victoria Newman on The Young and the Restless.
YouTube | The Young and the Restless
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, February 19, tease that Valentine's Day is coming to Genoa City. The episode is a few days late due to the CBS daytime drama being pre-empted during the impeachment trial in the Senate last week. 

Victoria crashes Billy's Valentine's Day with Lily, and he realizes she's not happy about him dating. Elsewhere, Elena attempts to make amends to Nate after revealing she slept with Devon. Finally, Nick gets a fun surprise from Phyllis to distract him from Faith's woes. 

Victoria Crashes Valentine's Day At ChancComm
Amelia Heinle portrays Victoria on The Young and the Restless.
YouTube / The Young and the Restless

Victoria (Amelia Heinle) recently realized that she wants Billy (Jason Thompson) back. According to SheKnows Soaps, she crashes Billy and Lily's (Christel Khalil) Valentine's Day festivities. 

Billy gives Lily several gifts and makes some dad joke-style puns, which cracks her up. The couple is enjoying their first day of love together,  but Victoria shows up with homemade cards for Billy from their children. She stays while Billy opens them, and is shocked to see that the kids also created a special Valentine for Lily.  

Billy Confronts Victoria
Jason Thompson plays Billy on The Young and the Restless.
YouTube / The Young and the Restless.

After Victoria gets a call that Katie got hurt, both Billy and Victoria rush to ensure their daughter is okay, leaving Lily at ChancComm. Once they realize that Katie is okay, Billy talks with his ex-wife.

Billy tells Victoria that it feels like she doesn't want him to have happiness ever again. Victoria protests and lets him know that she wants him to be happy. He assures his ex that he's happier than he's been in a long time with Lily.

Elena Makes Amends
Brytni Sarpy as Elena on The Young and the Restless.
YouTube / The Young and the Restless

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) tries to make amends to Nate (Sean Dominic). Revealing that she'd recently slept with Devon (Bryton James) during her and Nate's romantic trip threw cold water on what was heating up between them.  

For the special holiday, Elena hopes to make things right. She has something special for Nate, and things seem to be going well for them as they talk at Crimson Lights. However, when Amanda (Mishael Morgan) shows up to meet Devon (Bryton James), and it is awkward. 

Phyllis Takes Nick's Mind Off Of Faith
Joshua Morrow as Nick on The Young and the Restless
YouTube / The Young and the Restless

Nick (Joshua Morrow) is worried about his daughter, Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), who was recently suspended from school. Despite his concern, Nick seems willing to play along as Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) pulls out all the stops for the holiday. 

Phyllis gifts Nick with a new video game system, which he seems thrilled about. He also manages to have a present for his girlfriend — some romantic and sheer nightclothes. It looks like this couple will spend the evening forgetting about all their worries and enjoying each other. 

