NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

Since the 2020 offseason, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and his future with the Washington Wizards. The Wizards may have publicly stated that they have no intention of trading their best player and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, with the team seemingly in the middle of another disappointing season, some people still expect Beal to be moved before the 2021 trade deadline. Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power on their roster are expected to do everything they can to add Beal to their roster, including the Boston Celtics.