NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Would Be 'Clear Trade Option' For Celtics, Per 'Basketball Insiders'

Celtics Should Go All-In For Bradley Beal

With their need for more offensive production outside of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Kemba Walker, Zach Dupont of Basketball Insiders believes that Beal would be a "clear trade option" for the Celtics this season.

"If the Celtics are serious about contending, it’s clear they will need to acquire more offensive firepower to compete with the top teams in the NBA," Dupont wrote. "This might make Bradley Beal a clear trade option for the Celtics – even if the former says he’d like to continue building in Washington. Beal is the NBA’s leader in scoring, averaging 32.9 points per game on an outstandingly efficient 58.9 percent true shooting. Beal’s offensive prowess would be quite an upgrade to the current Celtics roster, while Boston holds a treasure trove of assets."