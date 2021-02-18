Trending Stories
Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video
Georgia Gibbs poses in front of a light pink walk with the word "Pandora."
Gettyimages | Brendon Thorne
Manuella Libardi

Georgia Gibbs served a killer look on Thursday, February 18, when she treated her 713,000 Instagram followers to a hot new post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to upload a video in which she could be seen wearing a bikini from her beachwear line in three different colors.

In November of last year, Gibbs announced that she had partnered up with Kopper & Zink to co-create a limited-edition swimwear collection. Ever since, she has been using her Instagram page to promote her creations.

Oozing Sensuality
Georgia Gibbs wears an all-white outfit in front of models in lavender and light blue.
Gettyimages | Brent Lewin

Gibbs, who is best known for having been featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, knows how to work the camera. 

The video, which can be seen below, showed her indoors in a hall as she struck different poses and did little dances to the sound of "Sudna," a song by the Belarusian post-punk band from Minsk, as indicated in the tag. 

The camera appeared to be placed on a table and emphasized her upper body. 

Same Bikini, Different Colors
Georgia Gibbs wears a plunging red dress during a 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' event.
Gettyimages | Dimitrios Kambouris

The video-clip was edited to show continuity, though Gibbs changed ensembles all throughout to display the different color options.

The two-piece bathing suit boasted a stylish top with a one-shouldered design. The neckline ran from her left collarbone to the opposite side, dipping considerably and creating a vertical line. The garment was white along the edges.

Her bottoms  featured a medium waistband in white, which she pulled up high on her sides, showcasing her strong hips and drawing attention to her shapely legs. 

Natural Beauty
Georgia Gibbs poses sideways in a modest black dress.
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Gibbs specified that she was sporting the Marley & Taylor in yellow, pink and blue. The model had previously told her followers that she created this line with wearability, comfort, durability and support in mind. 

She showed off her natural beauty in the post, which she is known for doing. Her blond hair was styled down in curls that she swept to different sides in the video.

She kept her look simple, accessorizing it with a gold necklace and simple matching earrings. 

The Fans Have Spoken
Georgia Gibbs posed with back turned to the camera while wearing black dress and stilettos.
Gettyimages | Alexander Tamargo

In the caption, Gibbs asked her fans which color they would pick if they could wear the same one for the rest of the year. 

Many of them took to the comments section to answer her question. However, many others simply used the occasion to rave about the design and to showed Gibbs with compliments.

"You're like a little ray of sunshine [sun emoji] I'd go blue," one of her fans replied.

"All so pretty! But... pink!!" added another admirer.

"You make them all look too good to choose," a third user chimed in.

