Georgia Gibbs Flaunts Enviable Curves In Stylish Bikini For New Video

Georgia Gibbs served a killer look on Thursday, February 18, when she treated her 713,000 Instagram followers to a hot new post. The Australian model took to the popular social media platform to upload a video in which she could be seen wearing a bikini from her beachwear line in three different colors.

In November of last year, Gibbs announced that she had partnered up with Kopper & Zink to co-create a limited-edition swimwear collection. Ever since, she has been using her Instagram page to promote her creations.