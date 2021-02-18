Bill Gates Says Donald Trump Should 'Probably' Be Allowed Back On Social Media

In an interview on Thursday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said that former President Donald Trump should "probably" be allowed back on social media.

Speaking with CNBC, Gates suggested that Silicon Valley giants' decision to ban Trump was understandable because he spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, but noted that he expects the decision to be reversed.

"I think at some point he probably will be allowed back on and probably should be allowed back on," Gates told Squawk Box host Andrew Ross Sorkin.