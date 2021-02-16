Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 16, 2021
NBA Rumors: Hawks Allegedly 'Not In Love' With John Collins As Trade Speculation Continues
Basketball
Lorenzo Tanos

Despite standing out as one of the Atlanta Hawks' top players at just 23 years old, John Collins has recently been surrounded by myriad trade rumors. Quite notably, the team failed to come to terms with the big man on a contract extension, and as a new report suggests, it seems that the Hawks don't have him in their long-term plans.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer explained the Hawks' situation at the moment, where the organization is in "playoffs-or-bust" mode after signing free agents Danilo Gallinari, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Rajon Rondo, and Kris Dunn in the 2020 offseason. While Collins and point guard Trae Young are still in place as part of Atlanta's young core, recent reports have mentioned the forward/center among the players who might be shipped to another team on or before the March 25 trade deadline.

As quoted by Fischer, an unnamed front office executive insinuated that the Hawks are "not in love" with Collins, hence the fact he has yet to sign an extension with the club.

"There's a sentiment among league personnel that Atlanta didn't seriously engage Collins' representatives this offseason. These conversations are never linear; they always involve a back-and-forth between agents and teams. But this particular discussion never made much advancement," the Bleacher Report writer continued, citing league sources.

As further noted, Collins and his representatives were hoping for a five-year deal, only for the Hawks to offer multiple three-year agreements. The former Wake Forest star was also said to have "never seriously entertained" Atlanta's purported offer of a four-year contract worth more than $90 million.

John Collins and Cam Reddish of the Atlanta Hawks celebrate after a basket during a game against the Charlotte Hornets.
Getty Images | Jared C. Tilton

There are also a few additional concerns that might have played a part in the stalemate between Collins and the Hawks. As noted, it appears that his status as a four-five tweener has made it hard for team officials to decide on whether he is worth re-signing. His previous altercation with Young was also mentioned as another reason behind this uncertainty, though his subpar defense was singled out as a "far more real" concern for the Hawks and other teams that might be interested in acquiring him before the deadline.

According to his Basketball-Reference page, Collins is currently producing 18.1 points, 7.6 rebounds, and one block per game — all of which represent a decline from his 2019-20 numbers. He is, however, one of the rare big men with shooting clips over 50 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range, much as he was in the previous campaign. With those statistics in mind, Fischer described him as someone who could turn out to be a "new-age Amar'e Stoudemire" with better outside shooting.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.