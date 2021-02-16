Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Amanda Holden rocked her birthday suit to celebrate turning 50 in an unforgettable way. On Tuesday, the Britain's Got Talent judge took to Instagram to reveal that she was having a "fabulous" day, and she included a revealing photo with her birthday update.

The new member of the quinquagenarian club wasn't wearing a stitch in the cheeky snapshot, and the only accessory she appeared to have on was her sparkly wedding ring. Even without clothes, she managed to add a touch of glamour to her look by wearing her layered blond hair styled in loose waves. Her tresses looked glossy and full of volume.

She became an oversize cake topper by posing on the upper tier of three round stacked platforms designed to look like a massive cake. Each tier was decorated with numerous roses in an array of varieties that came in different shades of pink. The floral arrangements also included segments of flowering vines and leaves that were painted gold.

Amanda was lying on her stomach with her pert derriere on display. She crossed her ankles and lifted her feet up so that their soles faced the camera. The Heart Breakfast radio show host strategically positioned her arms in front of her chest so that she was showing off a teasing glimpse of her bust without revealing too much.

She held the stem of a cherry between the index finger and thumb of her right hand, and she was pictured teasingly popping the juicy fruit into her open mouth. She was still able to give the camera a beaming smile with the cherry between her teeth. She mentioned the sweet treat in the caption of her post.

Amanda's pic proved to be popular. It racked up over 49,000 likes from her followers, and many of them also took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday. Some well wishers remarked on her ageless beauty.

"You age like a fine wine, have the most amazing day," wrote The Only Way Is Essex star Jess Wright.

"Amanda doesn't get old!" read another message.

"Beautiful cherries you've got there," quipped a third commenter.

Amanda shared another photo of herself posing on the fake cake that can be viewed here. In that shot, she was a lot more covered up in a chic flesh-toned bodysuit embellished with silver beading in a grid pattern.

Amanda is no stranger to showing skin on social media. She recently shared a picture of herself rocking a pair of Calvin Klein underwear and high heels with no top on. For that shoot, she posed in an industrial setting.