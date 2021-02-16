Sierra Skye Bares Sensational Body In Racy Orange Bikini

Sierra Skye served a killer look on Tuesday, February 16, when she shared a hot new update with her 4.1 million Instagram followers. The American model and social media star took to the photo-sharing app to upload a smoldering snapshot of herself clad in a racy swimsuit that put her sensational figure fully on display.

The photo showed Sierra posing outside before a beige wall and next to a window. She faced the camera while turning her head to the side, squinting her eyes a bit against the bright sunlight. She crossed one leg in front of the other, highlighting the curves of her lower body.

Sierra rocked a two-piece bathing suit boasting a dark tropical print against shades of orange and yellow. The top had a cutout that bared quite a bit of her ample cleavage. Her bikini bottoms also had a cutout on the opposite side, showcasing her hip and tight lower stomach.

Sierra wore her blond highlighted hair pulled up in a high ponytail, leaving a few tendrils loose on the front to frame her face.

In the caption, Sierra urged her fans to "shine bright." She also revealed that the post was a partnership with Pretty Little Thing, a brand she often rocks and promotes in her Instagram feed.

Her fans went crazy over her latest post. Within the first five hours, it has already attracted more than 40,600 likes and upwards of 275 comments. They used the comments section space to leave a trail of compliments and emoji while also sharing their admiration for Sierra.

"Mission accomplished... no one shining as bright as u," one user raved.

"That is a nice colorful cute bikini and you look amazing :) I am just wondering but have you been to Canada??" asked another one of her fans.

"Wow, Sierra! You are so sexy and beautiful honey! Nice body! Mmuuaahh," a third fan chimed in, following the words with a few kiss mark emoji.

"You shine brighter than the sun and the stars Sierra!" added a fourth fan.

Sierra often takes to her Instagram page to share posts of herself rocking skimpy outfits and oozing sex appeal. Over the weekend, she took to the platform to share a photo in honor of Valentine's Day, as The Inquisitr has written. She was shot sitting on the floor while dressed in a white shirt with long sleeves. She left the front partially unbuttoned, allowing it to reveal quite a bit of her chest. She completed her look with thigh-high socks.