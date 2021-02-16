NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Andre Drummond To Toronto Raptors

A month before the 2021 trade deadline, rumors surrounding veteran center Andre Drummond and his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers started to heat up. After telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading him, reports recently surfaced that the Cavaliers are already planning to part ways with the All-Star big man and make Jarrett Allen their starting center. As of now, several teams that are in dire need of a frontcourt boost and additional star power have already expressed interest in trading for the All-Star big man, including the Toronto Raptors.

In a recent article, Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report included the Raptors on the list of potential landing spots for Drummond before the 2021 trade deadline. In the hypothetical deal that would send him to Toronto, the Raptors and the Cavaliers would be seeking help from the Denver Nuggets to facilitate the trade. In the proposed three-way scenario, the Raptors would acquire Drummond, the Cavaliers would get Gary Harris and a 2021 first-round pick, and the Nuggets would receive Norman Powell, Aron Baynes, Stanley Johnson, and Patrick McCaw.

Trading for Drummond could make a lot of sense for the Raptors, especially if they are still determined to dominate the Eastern Conference and contend for a title this season. Though he's yet to unlock his three-point shooting skills, Swartz believes that Drummond would still be a "substantial upgrade" over Baynes at the Raptors' starting center position.

"Drummond would be a substantial upgrade over Baynes in the starting lineup and could form a terrific center combo with current backup Chris Boucher. While Toronto has clawed its way back to eighth place in the East, its 12-15 record has been a disappointment considering it finished second in the East last year. The Raptors are 21st in total rebound percentage this season (48.7 percent), which Drummond could immediately solidify. Toronto would keep its core intact (Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam) while adding an All-Star talent in Drummond."

Getty Images | Dave Reginek

Drummond would likely be an incredible addition to the Raptors. His arrival in Toronto could help them improve significantly on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, and a quality rim protector. This season, he's averaging 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Drummond may not be enough to put them on the same level as the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and the Philadelphia 76ers. But if he meshes well with Kyle Lowry, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, the Raptors just might be a scary team to face in a best-of-seven series.