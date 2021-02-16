Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Eminem's Daughter, Hailie Jade, Slays In A Red Miniskirt On A Chilly Winter Day
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Hailie Jade braved the cold to rock a cute outfit outdoors on a chilly winter's day. The popular influencer, whose father is "Stan" rapper Eminem, took to Instagram on Monday to show her 2.1 million followers how she dared to bare her legs in a flirty miniskirt.

Hailie, 25, was photographed on a city sidewalk in front of a red brick building. The sun was out, but the concrete was covered with ice. Piles of snow could also be seen reflected in a window. Luckily, the fashion fan was about to enter the presumably warmer building when her photo was taken.

She had on a short flared skirt that was an eye-catching crimson color with a dark leopard-print pattern. It was crafted out of a satiny fabric that looked light and airy. The garment's high hemline skimmed the top of her exposed thighs.

She teamed the skirt with a crisp white collared shirt and black tie. While the two pieces appeared to be inspired by business attire, her outerwear had an edgy vibe. She kept her upper body a lot warmer than her lower half with the addition of a black leather jacket. The coat featured textured details on the shoulders and arms. Her footwear was a pair of charcoal ankle boots with chunky high heels. The grunge-style shoes had rubber soles that looked like they would provide some traction on the ice.

A small shiny handbag was slung over her left shoulder. It featured a silver chain strap and brown fleece trim. She finished her outfit with a pair of sleek sunglasses with dark rectangular lenses. Her golden brunette hair was blown out straight so that it was silky and luminous.

Hailie struck a playful pose by kicking her left foot back behind her as she held the door open. At the same time, she turned her face toward the camera to give it a small smirk.

In her caption, the style star revealed that she's the type of girl who will say that she "never wears skirts," when her pic was proof to the contrary. The Detroit, Michigan native also noted that she decided to expose her legs during the "coldest point of winter."

"Well your purse looks warm..." read one humorous response to Hailie's post.

"My legs just froze off from looking at this," wrote another fan in the comments section.

"You have the absolute cutest outfits," added a third admirer.

"You are just too stinking cute Hailie!! & that skirt is a vibe!!" gushed a fourth Instagrammer.

Hailie showed off a much warmer look earlier this month. Because so many people she knew were going skiing, she decided to share a photo of herself rocking a powder blue snowsuit.

