February 16, 2021
Kate Upton Rocks A Matching Bra & Leggings While Hugging Her Pooch In The Middle Of A Workout
nsfw
Kathryn Cook

Kate Upton flaunted her incredible figure in the most recent update that she featured on her Instagram page. The model enlisted the help of a furry friend for the February 15 update.

The duo was captured posing together at the center of the frame. Upton kneeled on a yoga mat with a dumbbell and towel on top. She appeared to be at home, and the rest of the background included a chandelier and a gray sofa. She held a spray bottle in one hand and grabbed her pooch, Harley, around the neck with the opposite. In her caption, Upton revealed that she was using her favorite post-workout refresher. The model closed her eyes and made a kissy face for the camera.

Upton showed off her gym-honed figure in a sexy outfit that did her nothing but favors. She selected a bright set with pink and red fabric that complimented her fair skin. On her upper half, she wore a simple sports bra with different color blocks. Its thick straps stretched tightly over her shoulders, leaving her muscular arms in view. Meanwhile, it had a thick band fit snugly over her ribs and cut off to expose her rock-hard abs.

She teamed the looked with a set of bottoms that featured the same vibrant colors. Upton pulled its waistband high on her toned midsection and the body of the garment fit tightly on her muscular legs and booty.

Upton styled her blond locks with a deep side part, slicking it back into a low ponytail or bun. She added a pair of small hoop earrings to complete her workout-chic look.

Fans have not been shy about showering the update with praise, and it quickly earned more than 42,000 likes and 140-plus comments. Some Instagram users complimented Upton on her amazing body while many others asked questions about the product from Found Active. Of course, a few more commented on the photo to let Upton know that they were loving her adorable pooch.

"Now I know where "lucky dog" comes from. I hope Harley appreciates this special moment lol," one follower commented alongside a trio of red hearts.

"Great dog! Was he a rescue?? Also could you be any more perfect," a second person asked.

"Hello angel I may or may not fall off my bed if my all-time model crush replied to this comment hope you finally see this hope you're having an amazing day I love you so much," a third wrote.

"Ummm so sexy and beautiful girl!" one more Instagram user gushed.

