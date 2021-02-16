Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 16, 2021
Rita Ora Stuns In Black Lingerie For Steamy Behind-The-Scenes Peek Of Her New Video
nsfw
Nathan Francis

Rita Ora recently gave her fans a steamy behind-the-scenes look at the short film promoting her new album.

The singer took to Instagram to show off a series of revealing images taken from the video that was put together for her new EP, Bang. The first picture showed her cast against some bright white lights while wearing a set of black lingerie. The short-haired Ora stood to the side and tilted her head backward, showing off her curves in the steamy shot.

Other images gave a closer glimpse at her makeup and accessories, which included a series of silver chains that stretched down from her neck and across her chest.

The pictures were a huge hit with Ora's fans, racking up more than 160,000 likes in just a little more than an hour. Ora also took to her Instagram stories to share more promotional images and share a link to the album streaming online, also giving a shoutout to the artists who collaborated with her for the songs.

The short film has attracted some big attention as well, with Uproxx noting the global appeal of Bang. The British singer teamed up with Kazakhstani producer Imanbek for the project. As the outlet explained, the video visualized a piece of each song on the EP, showcasing her work with Gunna, David Guetta, and Brazilian Argentinian singer Khea.

Ora told Apple Music that she viewed the album as something of a global project.

"It was like finding pen pals," she said. "You had me in London, Imanbek in Kazakhstan, Gunna in Los Angeles, KHEA in Argentina and David Guetta, well, who knows where David is at any one time. It's a global project that went beyond language and geographical boundaries but somehow stayed lovely and intimate."

While the EP is earning some attention, it also drew some pushback on social media. As The Inquisitr reported, some fans had a negative reaction to the photos she shared online, which some believed looked similar to the artwork of Rina Sawayama.

The pictures posted on Tuesday had an almost universally positive reaction, however. The post attracted hundreds of comments within the first hour alone, with most of them complimenting Ora for her racy look and sharing their love of the short film accompanying the album.

"She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!" a commenter wrote, adding a series of heart emoji.

"Absolute beauty," another added, punctuating the comment with fire emoji.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.