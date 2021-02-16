Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Sommer Ray Wiggles, Jiggles, And Gets The Giggles In Tight Booty Shorts
Instagram Models
Treva Bowdoin

On Tuesday, Sommer Ray put her peachy glutes on display in a pair of tiny booty shorts while doing a little dance for her 25.7 million Instagram followers.

The model looked excited in the flirty clip, and she shared the reason for her joy in the caption of her post. She revealed that her two-piece set was a brand spanking new design from the line of undies that she created in collaboration with PSD Underwear.

She stayed true to her sporty aesthetic by choosing a sports bra silhouette for her top. It featured a dark blue base color and a bold tropical print with crimson flower blossoms and green fronds. The garment had red trim around the neck and shoulder straps. Its wide under-bust band was the same color, and it featured PSD branding.

Sommer's matching bottoms boasted an identical elastic waistband. From the front, the undies' shape looked like that of a basic boy short brief. However, when she turned around, she revealed that the back had a high cut that bared a significant amount of her toned derriere. The undergarment's stretchy fabric also hugged her every curve, fitting her like a second skin.

Sommer accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings and stacked silver necklaces. One included an "S" pendant, while the other was a chain with letter charms that spelled out her name. She wore her highlighted blond hair styled in thick, messy waves with a deep side part.

The fitness fanatic might be known for her hard body, but she made her buns of steel jiggle by hopping up and down, turning around, and vigorously shaking her booty. The audio that played over her video described her cheeky moves — it was a female voice singing about doing "the peach dance." The sound was originally featured in one of actress Vanessa Hudgens' TikTok videos, which can be watched here.

Sommer began giggling as she was wiggling. She concluded her performance by getting up close to the camera and holding her hand over her mouth as she tried and failed to stifle a laugh.

Her rear view and bouncy moves received rave reviews in the comments section.

"Nice cheeks hunny buns," read one response to her post.

"Jiggly butt cheeks yay!" another fan commented.

"I know you seem so shy about all that wiggly, but we love it," a third admirer wrote.

Sommer's video also amassed over 200,000 likes. It's not unusual for her posts to attract this kind of attention, with another video that she recently shared garnering a similar amount of likes. In it, she modeled a latex thong bodysuit.

