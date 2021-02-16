Gabby Epstein Rides A Horse Wearing Nothing But An Undone Bikini Top

Gabby Epstein stunned many of her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 16, with her most recent post. The Australian model and influencer took to the popular social media app to upload a couple of smoldering snapshots that saw her riding a horse while wearing nothing but an undone bikini top, and her fans were quick to react.

The slideshow included two photos that captured Epstein on the back of the animal, which was standing in the light green ocean. The photographer shot the model from the side and fit the horse underneath the ocean line on the horizon. Both shots were similar, with the main difference being Epstein's facial expression. The animal didn't have a saddle, and Epstein placed her legs on either side of the belly.

In the first, Epstein turned her back slightly to the left to look at the camera with narrowed eyes and lips pressed together. In the second, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes.

Epstein appeared to be wearing no bottoms at all, sporting just the upper half of a two-piece bathing suit. The bikini top was completely untied on the back. She tied it around her neck, keeping the triangles over her breasts while the strings dangled alongside her torso.

In the caption, Epstein joked that the pics embodied her being "casual."

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her fans. Within the first hour, it has racked up about 30,000 likes and upwards of 170 comments. Many of them took to the comments section to tease her about her sexy poses. However, many others simply used the occasion to shower Epstein with praise and express their overall admiration for her.

"Looks like you found what you were looking for, you look great," one user raved.

"This looks straight outta a film set wooooow," replied another one of her fans.

"You are truly a master in posting sexy pictures [hands raised] [fire emoji] [red heart] bravo," a third fan chimed in.

"Some days. Just wish I came back as a horse," a fourth fan added.

Epstein is no stranger to spicing things up in her Instagram feed. She recently sent temperatures soaring in a post in honor of Valentine's Day, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. She rocked an all-red outfit including a two-piece lingerie set made from a lacy material that added texture. The bra had an underwire and V-shaped neckline while the bottoms sat high on the sides, baring her hips. She completed her look with matching elbow-high gloves and a wide choker.