February 16, 2021
Wednesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: Amanda Gets A Huge Shock
TV
Rachel Dillin

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 17, tease that Nick will offer Chelsea his support as she continues to work hard in her stroke recovery. Elsewhere, Adam runs into Rey, and he manages to stir up some trouble with Sharon's new husband. Finally, Amanda gets quite a surprise when Naya shows back up in her life after Amanda had made her peace with her birth family.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) offers to help out Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), according to SheKnows Soaps. Although she can't speak, she is glad to see him. However, Chelsea thinks about the possibility of Adam (Mark Grossman) and Sharon (Sharon Case) having an affair. She wishes she could ask Nick to find out more information about the situation.

Although Nick can't tell what Chelsea is thinking, he does end up with an inkling of the trouble that Adam is causing for Sharon and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) when Mariah (Camryn Grimes) clues him in. Nick takes it upon himself to tell his brother to stop messing with Sharon.

When Chelsea gets a hint of what's going on between Adam and his ex-wife, she will be furious. It seems like Sharon may need to watch her back as soon as Chelsea regains her mobility.

Sharon Case, from the cast of the CBS series The Young and the Restless.
CBS | Sonja Flemming

Speaking of Rey and Sharon, Adam happens to run into Rey, and he manages to poke the bear again. After Rey asked Sharon to stop seeing Adam, this didn't turn out well because when Sharon went to tell Adam that she couldn't be on Chelsea's recovery team, she and her ex-husband ended up locking lips instead of parting ways. While Rey doesn't know right now, there's no way something as big as this will stay a secret for long in Genoa City, especially since Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) gets a text message with a picture of her mother's cheating kiss later this week.

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) decided to let her biological family go. The hurt and betrayal after she contacted her mother, Naya (Ptosha Storey), was just too much for her to bear, and Amanda made peace with it and decided to put it in the past. However, Naya shocks Amanda by showing back up in her life. Instead of rejecting Naya, Amanda decides to open her heart to the possibilities, which could end up changing her life forever. Of course, it also opens her up to even more hurt and betrayal depending on how everything goes.

