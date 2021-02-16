Trending Stories
February 16, 2021
Emma Stone Is Unrecognizable As Legendary Disney Villainess 'Cruella'
Movies
Lucille Barilla

Emma Stone is unrecognizable as a legendary Disney villainess in the new film Cruella. She was completely transformed into the nefarious fashionista with a penchant for spotted dogs.

The star's new look was shared on the Twitter page for the film. Emma wore a big, curly, wig -- one half was white, the other one black. Her look was reminiscent of pop star Madonna in the 1980s.

The black-and-white photograph featured the actress's name at the top of the image written in white type with an anarchy symbol at the end of her first name. At the bottom, the character's moniker was written in a blood-red font that appeared to be drawn with brush strokes. The official Disney logo was visible just above the title.

The official trailer for the May 2021 release will debut tomorrow.

Emma's fans were stunned at her transformation.

"Misunderstood queen for passion for fashion!," one Twitter user admitted.

"Please please please do not pull a Maleficent and rewrite the story so she's completely justified/the real hero, let an evil villain be an evil villain. That's why I want her to have her own movie in the first place," a second fan of the series tweeted.

"A movie about Cruella? Seriously? I want to see that," a third follower's tweet read.

Cruella was shot in 2019. It will tell Cruella's backstory and will be set in the 1970s. It will follow the tale of young fashion designer Estella de Vil and her obsession with dog furs.

Page Six reported that the comedy was directed by I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie.

In the first set photograph tweeted by Walt Disney Studios in 2019, Emma wore a leather outfit complete with shoulder pads and puffy sleeves. She held three Dalmatians on leashes. Co-stars Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry stood behind her. This was released to the public during the 2019 D23 Expo.

Entertainment Tonight reported that the Oscar-winning actress looked to Glenn Close for inspiration as she readied herself for the role.

Glenn portrayed the devilish character in the 1996 live-action adaptation of 101 Dalmations. She is also an executive producer of the new film.

"This comes before [Close's] story. This leads to her to where she becomes true greatness," Emma said of the new take on Cruella's story, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

The original movie, One Hundred and One Dalmatians, is a Disney animated classic that was released in 1961.

Cruella was first announced in 2013, but Stone wasn't cast as its lead until 2016, per The Wrap. It took another three years for production to begin. Filming was completed in November 2019 and it was originally expected to hit theaters during the 2020 holiday season before it was pushed back to 2021.

