Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Celebrities

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Some Skin In String Bikini: 'Enjoy The View'

February 16, 2021
Ex-Victoria's Secret Model Molly Sims, 47, Slays In Pink Swimsuit With Lace-Up Sides
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Molly Sims slayed on Valentine's Day while enjoying her winter vacation in a warm and sunny location. On Monday, the former Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram to show off the holiday-appropriate bathing suit that she rocked during her Mexican getaway.

Molly, 47, recently revealed that she and her family were spending "ski week" in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She seemingly packed plenty of swimwear for the trip, as she's already shared a few photos of herself rocking a chic blue maillot. Those shots were taken while she was celebrating her arrival in the tropical destination.

Molly's latest set of pics showed her rocking a bubblegum-pink one-piece. From the waist up, it featured a classic silhouette with wide shoulder straps and a scooped neckline that displayed her smooth decolletage.

Below the waist, the piece got a bit edgier. Its high-cut legs were extended further by lace-up details on the sides. The openings tapered up to points that reached her waistline, and crisscrossing strings stretched over them. The fun design element had an elongating effect that accentuated her shapely stems. She let her followers know where she got the suit by tagging Beleza Swimwear.

Molly accessorized with a chunky chain link necklace and diamond-studded dangle earrings. She finished her look with a pair of sunglasses with a classic shape and mirrored lenses. She used another tag to reveal that her shades were from Gentle Monster. A third tag identified celebrity airbrush artist Alexandra DiMarchi as the woman responsible for giving her a safe golden glow that looked natural and even.

The Las Vegas actress chose to pose in front of tall wall constructed out of rough-hewn stones of various shapes and sizes. She stood in the powdery sand at its base. For her initial pose, she got a bit sassy by placing her hands on her hips, thrusting her chest forward, and pointing the toes of her right foot while bending her knee. She turned her face toward the camera — which was positioned at a low angle — and gave it a little smirk.

She only made a slight change in the second shot by looking away from the camera, and her final photo saw her turned sideways while glancing over her shoulder at her photographer. She kept her toes pointed, which emphasized the toned condition of her calf muscles.

Molly's followers responded to her post by comparing the blond bombshell to Barbie and deeming her "gorgeous," "stunning," and "pretty in pink."

In her caption, Molly described her slideshow as her second round of Valentine's Day pics. Before posing for her solo shots, she got dressed up in a yellow sundress to take some family photos with her husband, Netflix executive Scott Stuber, and their three kids: Brooks, 8, Scarlett, 5, and Grey, 4. That post can be seen here.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.