Trending Stories
Celebrities

Ginnifer Goodwin: Star's Shocking Criminal Family Secret Is Exposed [Video]

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

US Politics

Joe Biden Says Donald Trump Has 'Cloaked America In Darkness' As He Accepts Democratic Nomination

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

Instagram Models

Brit Manuela Works On Her Tan While Dressed In A Skimpy Purple Bikini

February 16, 2021
'Jersey Shore' Fans In Hysterics Over Throwback Clips As Old Episodes Move To Paramount Plus
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Jersey Shore fans are in hysterics over a series of throwback clips posted on the show's official Instagram page.

Vinny Guadagnino, Paul "Pauly D" DelVecchio, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola, Jenni "JWoww" Farley, Deena Nicole, Angelina Pivarnick, and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino were seen in clips taken throughout the initial six seasons and continued into the revamped Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

"They need another trip to Italy. That was my favorite season," one fan wrote.

"My all-time favorite reality show ever!!" a second Instagram user claimed.

"This is so embarrassing and fun at the same damn time to watch," a third viewer commented.

"This is when it was guuuuud," a loyal fan recalled.

The walk down memory lane began with a clip filmed when the cast traveled to Italy and had some fun in their rented apartment. Pauly and Vinny joked they were becoming real Italian guidos and called themselves FPC ("fist-pump, push-up, chapstick") in a hilarious bit that kept Nicole, Deena, and Jenni in stitches.

In a clip shortly after the group met one another for the first time, back in 2009, Jenni claimed that Pauly was too old for the girls he brought home to their shore house in Seaside Heights, New Jersey.

In Miami, Angelina continued to alienate herself from the other cast members, screaming they were all fake and she could not stand any of them. Nicole took off her large hoop earrings and pounced on Angelina, having had enough of her drama. The two punched one another to the delight of their friends, who looked on and laughed.

The infamous episode where Nicole was arrested after being caught drunk on the beach was a highlight. This came after Vinny addressed the issue of her excessive drinking. He said she began imbibing before lunch and continued until the early hours of the next morning. She was seen sneaking a beer during her shift at the Shore Store.

It was also explained to the cameras how the clan "beat the beat up" when they danced. Vinny demonstrated their unique moves to the delight of his fellow Jersey Shore castmates.

Mike and Lauren's engagement in Miami was another special moment as his roommates came together to create an unforgettable evening for the couple as they put a ring on their future together.

Fans loved reliving some of Jersey Shore's best moments. The eight-minute montage was liked over 254,000 times thus far.

Jersey Shore, Snooki & JWoww, and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation will all stream on Paramount Plus starting March 4.

Latest Headlines

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Acquire Malcolm Brogdon For Package Centered On Dennis Schroder

February 16, 2021

Jennifer Lee Bares Underboob In Black Print Bikini: 'Should I Make It Permanent?'

February 16, 2021

Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Thong Bikini With Chains: 'Think It Into Existence'

February 16, 2021

WWE News: Bobby Lashley Expresses Desire To Face Drew McIntyre & Brock Lesnar At 'WrestleMania 37'

February 16, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.